A man has been arrested after a Garda car was stolen in in Co Cork. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man has been arrested in Co Cork after he allegedly stole a Garda patrol car and injured an officer during a chase.

The patrol car was taken from outside Carrigtwohill Garda station shortly before 7am.

It is understood the suspect smashed the back window of the car and drove off after ramming another patrol car that was parked in the yard, causing extensive damage.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, then drove to Midleton Garda station and put on the sirens in what officers believe was an attempt to instigate a chase.

Garda units from Cobh and Midleton responded.

A Garda patrol car attempted to stop the suspect on the N25 near Cobh Cross junction just outside Carrigtwohill.

The suspect, who was driving the stolen car down the wrong way on the N25, rammed the Garda car at speed, injuring the driver.

The injured officer, who is in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí arrested the suspect a short time later in the Carrigtwohill area. He is being held at Midleton Garda station.

A Garda source said the incident could have resulted in multiple injuries, if not fatalities: “This happened during rush hour with hundreds of commuters using the East Cork Parkway and for a fellow to drive down there the wrong way, we easily could have had carnage on our hands.”

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