Mary Holt (60) and Tadgh Farrell (4) died in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, in December of last year. Photographs: Families

A woman in her 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a house fire in Co Offaly which claimed the lives of a four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt, hours after the arrests of two men in their 20s.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) were killed in the fire, which gardaí treated as a firebomb attack, at their home in Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6th, 2025.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday morning, Garda headquarters said in a statement. Gardaí are continuing to “investigate all the circumstances” of the fire, it said.

The two men have been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they must be released or charged.

Hours later, the woman was arrested by gardaí in Kildare, under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The attack on the end-of-terrace house in the quiet estate took place at 8pm on a Saturday night as the family watched television. Much of the property was quickly engulfed in flames.

The house had previously been attacked. A pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden in May 2024.

Last month, a man was charged with the murder of Farrell and Holt at Tullamore District Court.

Michael Dunne (22), with an address in Co Kildare, was also charged with assault causing serious harm to Pauline Holt.