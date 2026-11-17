Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in which a teenager was attacked near Kent Railway Station in Cork city at lunch hour on Tuesday.

It is understood that the young male received at least one stab wound to the chest and was in a critical condition when he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is believed that passersby raised the alarm at around 1.45pm, and the emergency services tended to him at the scene before he was taken to CUH.

Gardaí have yet to identify the victim as it is understood he had no identification documents on him.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene of the attack, which happened on the southern footpath on Lower Glanmire Road near the entrance to Kent Railway Station.

Garda technical experts from the Cork City Division have begun a forensic examination of the scene and gardaí have begun searching for a weapon that may have been used in the attack.

Detectives have begun canvassing the area for CCTV footage that may have captured the incident and help them identify whoever was responsible for the attack.

They have appealed to any passing motorists who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510 where an incident room has been set up.