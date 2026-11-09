Police investigating disappearance of Carrie Mullane recover body from Lough Erne

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Carrie Mullane have recovered a body from Lough Erne. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

Police have recovered a body from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

It comes as officers investigate the disappearance of Co Limerick woman Carrie Mullane.

The 39-year-old is known to have travelled to Enniskillen last month but there have been no confirmed sightings of her since October 10th. The force was made aware of Carrie Mullane’s disappearance on October 29th.

The body discovered in the waterway was recovered by a specialist police search team on Monday afternoon.

Det Supt Richard Thornton said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had contacted the missing woman’s family “to inform them of this development and we continue to provide them with support”.

“We now must complete the formal identification process which may take a period of time,” he added.

A man (30s) and a woman (60s) were arrested in the Enniskillen area on Sunday on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.

Michael Lynch (35), with an address at Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon on Saturday charged with Carrie Mullane’s murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

Thornton had earlier said that searches were continuing at a number of locations and detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team were working closely with An Garda Síochána in an attempt to bring Carrie Mullane home.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information or footage that could assist in finding Carrie to please get in touch with us.” – PA