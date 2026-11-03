Man arrested on suspicion of murder after disappearance of Limerick woman

The PSNI said it holds 'serious concern that Carrie may have been the victim of a violent crime'. Photograph: PSNI

A murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a Limerick woman in Co Fermanagh.

Carrie Mullane (Noonan) is known to have travelled to Enniskillen on October 10th, but has not been seen since, and has not been in contact with family or friends.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it holds “serious concern that Carrie may have been the victim of a violent crime and may in fact have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland”.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Supt Richard Thornton said there was a report that Mullane (39) may have travelled to Derry on October 11th, but this had not been verified.

“Family and friends of Carrie tell us that she is usually in almost daily contact with them and not hearing from her has caused them to fear something may have happened to her after she reached Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We know she arrived in Enniskillen by bus on the 10th, travelling with a man known to her, and from the bus depot on Wellington Road she and her companion then took a taxi to an address in Trasna Park.

“This was at approximately 9pm on that Saturday night, and this is the last confirmed sighting of Carrie.

“From this point on, her movements are unknown.

“It has been suggested that she may have travelled to the Derry area the following day, October 11th; however, at this point we [have] been unable to find any evidence to verify this.”

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Thornton said concern for Mullane’s wellbeing was reported to PSNI by colleagues in An Garda Síochána on October 29th and they classified her as a high-risk missing person and began an intensive search for her.

“We implemented a number of search inquiries, including CCTV trawls, house to house, electronics analysis and interviewing potential witnesses to try to locate her and establish her welfare,” he added.

“These inquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been the victim of a violent crime and may in fact have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland.

“On that basis we have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.

“We know that this news will be devastating for Carrie’s loved ones and we have sent two of our family liaison officers to Limerick to meet with them and to explain what PSNI inquiries have led us to this point, and perhaps most importantly to provide them with support as they navigate what are likely to be some very difficult days ahead.”

An appeal for witnesses and information has been issued by police in Enniskillen. Information can also be provided online at reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals. – PA