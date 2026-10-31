Man found dead at recycling facility in Clondalkin last weekend is identified by gardaí

The navy-and-white Adidas tracksuit top worn by the man whose body was discovered at a waste recycling facility in Clondalkin, Dublin, on October 24th

A man found dead at a recycling facility in Dublin last weekend has been identified by gardaí.

The man lay at the premises for several days before being found. Efforts to identify the man have continued since the discovery of his body.

Following the public appeals for information – including an appeal with a description of clothing worn by the dead man – gardaí received a number of contacts.

The force said these provided detectives with a definite line of inquiry and possible identification. Following the results of DNA analysis, the identification has now been confirmed.

The family of the deceased have been informed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support them.

Gardaí released a description of the man, with a photograph of a tracksuit top he was wearing, in the hope somebody would recognise him and come forward.

“He is described as being aged between 20-50 years, slim build, white complexion, brown/blonde hair and has no tattoos,” a Garda statement said.

“The clothing on the deceased was a white Adidas T-shirt with three light blue stripes on each shoulder, a blue Nike sweatshirt/jumper, a grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and a navy/white Adidas tracksuit top.”

[ Gardaí treating discovery of man’s body at Clondalkin waste-recycling plant as suspiciousOpens in new window ]

The discovery of his body is the latest incident in which human remains have been found in recycling or refuse mounds at processing depots.

Some of those cases involved accidental deaths, but in others the victim was murdered and their remains dumped in refuse bins.

Workers at the waste recycling facility in Clondalkin found the body just before 1am, with work stopping immediately and An Garda Síochána alerted.

The scene was sealed off pending the arrival of a pathologist to examine the remains in situ before they were removed by ambulance to undergo a postmortem.

The resources of a homicide inquiry have been committed to the case.