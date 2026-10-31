Crime & Law

Gardaí make arrest after one man stabbed to death and two injured at Kerry Ipas centre

Incident happened at about 5.30am on Saturday at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning about the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning about the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Barry Roche
Sat Oct 31 2026 - 08:351 MIN READ

One man has died and another is in a critical condition after an incident where three people were stabbed at an International Protection Accommodation Services centre in Co Kerry.

One man was fatally wounded, a second was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a third was injured following the stabbing incident at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee.

The incident happened at about 5.30am on Saturday morning and the emergency services responded quickly with both gardaí and paramedics arriving at the scene within minutes.

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning about the attack and he is currently being detained at Tralee Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

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It is believed that both the dead man and those injured are all Somalian nationals, as is the man who has been detained for questioning about the stabbing incident.

The Department of Integration has been using the former Army barracks at Ballymullen to house asylum seekers since May 2024.

The former barracks is designated to house up to 50 single male international protection applicants and operates on a one-year licence agreement with the Department of Defence.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times