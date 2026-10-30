Witness appeal after woman assaulted during burglary at Co Kildare home

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station. Photograph: Getty Images

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Kildare.

A man forced his way into a woman’s home in Halverstown at around 3.30pm on Monday. The woman was assaulted during the incident, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The suspect, described as tall, slim and athletic, is believed to have been in his early 20s. He was wearing black clothing and white runners, and had a hood over his head and his face covered.

The woman raised the alarm after the man left the property.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Halverstown area between 3pm and 4pm on Monday, particularly anyone who may have seen a person matching this description, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.