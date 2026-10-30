Crime & Law

Witness appeal after woman assaulted during burglary at Co Kildare home

Suspect dressed in black with face covered forced way into property at Halverstown at about 3.30pm on Monday

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station. Photograph: Getty Images
Katie Mellett
Fri Oct 30 2026 - 19:151 MIN READ

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Kildare.

A man forced his way into a woman’s home in Halverstown at around 3.30pm on Monday. The woman was assaulted during the incident, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

The suspect, described as tall, slim and athletic, is believed to have been in his early 20s. He was wearing black clothing and white runners, and had a hood over his head and his face covered.

The woman raised the alarm after the man left the property.

READ MORE

PSNI investigating claim Enoch Burke assaulted archbishop during Armagh confrontation

‘You would be disappointed’: Ronan O’Gara reveals Leinster never approached him about head coach vacancy

‘That okey-doke will not work this time’: Obama takes up mic to duel with tired-sounding Trump

Former Ireland rugby star Shane Horgan has home repossession case struck out

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Halverstown area between 3pm and 4pm on Monday, particularly anyone who may have seen a person matching this description, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist