Gardaí interview man after woman makes complaint about alleged drugging and rapes

The woman alleged the rapes happened at the couple’s home as well as in hotels. File image. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Co Kerry have interviewed a man after his wife made a complaint alleging he drugged her and invited men to rape her.

The woman is understood to have made a statement of complaint to gardaí more than a month ago. Officers from the Kerry Protective Services Unit have opened an investigation.

The Irish Times understands the woman has alleged her husband sourced cocaine, forced her to take it and provided the drug to a number of men.

The woman told investigating officers that her husband invited the other men to have sex with her while he watched on and that she had not consented to this.

The woman is understood to have alleged the rapes happened at the couple’s home in Co Kerry as well as at hotels in the county over a period of months.

News of the investigation was first reported by Kerry’s Eye newspaper.

While gardaí have confirmed an investigation is under way, the force made no reference to the nature of the inquiry in response to queries.

The reply stated that gardaí were “investigating following a report of an alleged incident” in the Co Kerry area.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time,” An Garda Síochána said.

Gardaí have met the man at the centre of the allegation and interviewed him at length. He was co-operative and has not been formally arrested and questioned, sources said.

Members of the force have begun checking with hotels to see if rooms were booked by her husband, as the woman alleged, and they have sought CCTV to try to confirm the identities of those allegedly involved.

The Irish Times understands the woman has moved out of the family home and An Garda Síochána has made a referral to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, over concerns about the couple’s children.