Doctor stable after being stabbed at homeless service in Dublin city centre

Gardaí from Kevin Street Garda station and the armed support unit responded after receiving a call about the incident. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a doctor at a Dublin city centre homeless service was stabbed on Friday morning.

Gardaí from Kevin Street Garda station and the armed support unit responded after receiving a call from medical staff at a HSE-affiliated centre, Ushers Island, Dublin 8, shortly after 9am on Friday.

The Health Service Executive doctor, a man in his 50s, was attacked with a knife while providing care to his attacker, said a source.

He was “seriously injured” in the incident at the centre, which provides destitute people with medical care.

The doctor received first aid treatment from emergency services at the scene and was brought by ambulance to the nearby St James’s Hospital, where he is understood to be stable.

An Garda Síochána confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and was being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The force said investigations are ongoing.

The HSE said its “immediate concern” is for the doctor’s wellbeing and recovery, and it is continuing to provide support to the staff member and their colleagues.

The HSE said it takes the safety and wellbeing of staff and service users seriously and that support services were made available to those involved.