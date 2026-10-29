Crime & Law

Woman (40s) arrested as gardaí seize cocaine and heroin worth €644,000 in Limerick

A search was conducted under warrant at a home on Old Singland Road in the city

Gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 and heroin with an estimated street value of €154,000. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 and heroin with an estimated street value of €154,000. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
James Cox
Thu Oct 29 2026 - 10:111 MIN READ

Gardaí arrested a woman and seized cocaine and heroin worth €644,000 in Limerick city on Wednesday.

The seizure was made by Limerick Divisional Drug Unit as part of an operation targeting the distribution of controlled drugs in the Mid-West region.

A search was conducted under warrant at a home on Old Singland Road in the city.

During the search, gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 and heroin with an estimated street value of €154,000.

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A woman in her 40s was arrested. She remains in Garda custody in the Limerick area where she is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

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James Cox

James Cox

James Cox is a news reporter for The Irish Times