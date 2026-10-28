Viable explosive device in package delivered to Derry hotel, police say

Police have condemned what they described as a 'reckless and targeted attack'. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A suspicious package delivered to a hotel in Derry contained a viable explosive device, the PSNI has confirmed.

The hotel at Ebrington Square was evacuated during the security alert on Tuesday afternoon, as were a number of neighbouring properties.

A Halloween fun fair had been taking place in the area when the alert was first triggered at 3.20pm.

Army ammunition technical officers attended the scene in the Waterside area of the city and carried out a controlled explosion on the package.

Police have condemned what they described as a “reckless and targeted attack” that caused “significant disruption and distress” to the local community.

The remnants of the package have been taken away for forensic examination.

Northern Ireland justice minister Naomi Long described the incident as “shameful”.

She said: “I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms; it is abhorrent to think a viable device has been placed in the vicinity of families and young people celebrating Halloween.

“It was an utterly shameful and dangerous act, and the people behind it have shown absolutely no regard to the community or businesses affected.

[ Judgment expected on challenge to Drumcree Orange Order parade banOpens in new window ]

“I would also like to pay tribute to the police officers who responded to this incident, once again putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the safety of the public.

“The professionalism and courage of the police stands in stark contrast to those intent on bringing fear and disruption to our streets.”

DUP MLA for Foyle Julie Middleton said the incident was “deeply” disturbing.

“Those responsible hold no regard for human life, or the want for peace and prosperity in our city,” she said

“Yesterday, at Ebrington Square there will have been families, including children, enjoying the fun fair, residents at their workplace, or enjoying a meal, as well as visitors and tourists at a nearby hotel.

“It is deplorable that a viable device [was] placed in such an area.” – PA