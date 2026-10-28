Gardaí release woman arrested in Mallow murder investigation

Paul O'Connor, who was from Ballyphehane in Cork, was found dead on a walkway near the river Blackwater.

Gardaí have released a woman arrested for questioning about the murder of a 56-year-old man found shot dead near Mallow in Co Cork.

Detectives had arrested the woman in her 40s in Mallow last week for questioning about the murder of Paul “Bosco” O’Connor at Ballyellis.

O’Connor, from Connolly Road in Ballyphehane in Cork city, had been found on October 15th by a man walking the banks of the river Blackwater at Ballyellis.

A postmortem revealed that O’Connor, who had travelled to Mallow by train on October 14th, had died as a result of being shot twice in the head with a shotgun from close range.

Gardaí arrested the woman on October 23rd and brought her to Cobh Garda station for questioning. She has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Albanian man charged with O’Connor’s murder was further remanded in custody after making his second court appearance on Tuesday.

At Mallow District Court sitting in Fermoy, Judge Colm Roberts remanded Alfred Gjonaj in continuing custody. He is due to appear again on November 10th.