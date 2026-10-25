Crime & Law

Listowel assault investigation expected to be upgraded to murder inquiry after man’s death

Glen Keane (21) was left in a critical condition after being attacked during last month’s racing festival

Gardaí are awaiting the findings of a postmortem after the death of Glen Keane (21) in hospital on Saturday night. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Gardaí are awaiting the findings of a postmortem after the death of Glen Keane (21) in hospital on Saturday night. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Barry Roche
Sun Oct 25 2026 - 11:571 MIN READ

A young man who was seriously injured in an assault in Co Kerry last month has died in hospital.

Glen Keane (21), from Slí na Spéire, Listowel, had been in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for the past month but died late on Saturday night.

He had been transferred to CUH after initially being brought to University Hospital Kerry following an assault in Listowel town centre on September 24th, during the Listowel Racing Festival.

Glen Keane suffered significant head injuries in the attack, which happened outside a pub in the Square at around 8.40pm.

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Three men, one in his 30s and two in their 20s, were later arrested by gardaí and taken to Garda stations in Tralee and Listowel for questioning about the incident.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects to be held for up to 24 hours. They were all released without charge late on September 25th.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following Glen Keane’s death, and a postmortem is expected to be carried out on his body in the coming days.

The force will await the findings of the postmortem, but it is expected they will upgrade their investigation from one of assault to murder when they receive the results.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times