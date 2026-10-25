Inquiry begins after ‘unexplained’ death of man (35) near Crookstown, Co Cork

The Garda was alerted after the emergency services were called to a house at Currahaly, Farran, on the N22 Cork to Macroom Road. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí have begun an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in house near Crookstown in Co Cork in the early hours of Sunday.

The force was alerted after the emergency services were called to a house at Currahaly, Farran, on the N22 Cork to Macroom Road, at around 3.30am. They found a man (35) in an unresponsive state.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which gardaí immediately cordoned off.

The services of the State Pathologist’s Office were requested and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster carried out a preliminary examination of the body at the scene.

The man’s body was later transferred to Cork University Hospital where the pathologist is due to carry out a postmortem later on Sunday.

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the findings of the postmortem.

A source described the circumstances of the man’s death as “unexplained”.