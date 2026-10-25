Foul play ruled out in death of man (35) near Crookstown, Co Cork

A Garda vehicle outside a house at Currahaly, Farran, Co Cork where a man's body was found in the early hours of Sunday. Photograph: Provision

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a house in mid-Cork after they received the results of a postmortem examination.

The body of the man, a native of Dunmanway in west Cork, was found by the emergency services when they responded to a 999 call from a rented house at Currahaly, Farran, on the main N22 Cork to Macroom Road at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

The man, who had suffered head injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí immediately cordoned off the scene and requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster confirmed following her postmortem on the deceased at Cork University Hospital that the head injuries were the result of a fall where the man hit his head, and were not caused by a blow. Foul play was not involved in his death.

Gardai will now prepare a file on the man’s death, including witness statements for the Cork County Coroner, who will hold an inquest into the man’s death at a later date.