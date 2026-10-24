Crime & Law

Gardaí recover gun they believe was used in ‘execution style’ killing in Co Cork

Body of Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor (56) found beside river Blackwater near Mallow on October 15th

Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor was found dead in Mallow earlier this month
Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor was found dead in Mallow earlier this month
Barry Roche
Sat Oct 24 2026 - 18:302 MIN READ

Gardaí have recovered a gun that they believe was used to murder a man found dead beside the river Blackwater in north Co Cork earlier this month.

The weapon has been sent for ballistic examination in an attempt to determine if it can be forensically linked to the killing of Paul “Bosco” O’Connor.

Detectives investigating the murder of the 56-year-old, from Connolly Road, Ballyphehane, Cork City, recovered the shotgun with the assistance of a sniffer dog. It had been dismantled and concealed in a secret compartment, accessed using a lever, in a car that was parked in Mallow.

It is understood that the compartment also contained a quantity of cocaine which gardaí believe can be linked to O’Connor’s murder.

READ MORE

‘Economically it probably would make sense to close’: Clifden businesses prepare for barren winter

France is likely heading towards ECB support and a Marine Le Pen presidency

Dating in your 50s: Sharon Horgan is wrong. It’s not all freaks and weirdos

Simon Harris silent on Patrick O’Donovan phone call that preceded hospitalisation

Gardaí were on Saturday continuing to question a woman (40s), arrested in Mallow on Thursday night and detained at Cobh Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, about the murder.

They were also questioning a man in his 30s from eastern Europe who was arrested at an address in Mallow on October 19th. He is being detained at Mallow Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows suspects to be detained for up to seven days.

O’Connor was found dead on the banks of the Blackwater near Ballyellis, some 2km east of Mallow, on October 15th. A man out walking his dog made the discovery and alerted gardaí, who cordoned off the area and declared it a crime scene.

Gardaí did not release the results of the postmortem, carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster at Cork University Hospital, for operational reasons. However, The Irish Times has learned that O’Connor was shot in the back of the head and in the face with a shotgun.

Gardaí established from CCTV footage that O’Connor travelled by train from Kent railway station in Cork City to Mallow at 7.20pm on the previous night, October 14th, and were able to trace him via CCTV footage calling to a house near where his body was found.

They believe O’Connor went to Mallow to retrieve a consignment of cocaine that had been stolen from an Irish criminal organisation but he was instead shot in what one Garda source described as “an execution-style killing”.

O’Connor, who had convictions for armed robbery and assault in the 1990s, is survived by his brother Terry and sisters Mary and Valerie.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times