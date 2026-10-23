Gardaí appeal for information on 40th anniversary of disappearance of Philip Cairns

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the disappearance of Philip Cairns, who went missing 40 years ago aged 13.

On the afternoon of October 23rd, 1986, Philip disappeared as he walked from his home to his school, Coláiste Éanna, in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Despite an ongoing active Garda investigation into trying to establish his whereabouts, he has never been located.

Philip left the school at 12.50pm and walked the short distance to his home at Ballyroan Road, Rathfarnham.

At 1.30pm he gathered up his schoolbag and left his house to return to school. That was the last his family saw of Philip, who never made it back to school.

[ Philip Cairns: What happened to the Dublin schoolboy who went missing in 1986?Opens in new window ]

Six days after his disappearance, his schoolbag was found in a laneway near the school. This laneway links Ann Devlin Road and Ann Devlin Drive. Some of Philip’s books were missing from the bag.

Philip was described as being 5’2” in height, with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing his Coláiste Éanna school uniform, a grey jacket with black shoulder corners, grey school trousers, grey shirt and school pullover.

On the 40th anniversary of his disappearance, gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for information.

Over the past four decades, gardaí said they have followed more than 1,600 lines of inquiry.

“The Garda investigation team have received and continue to receive contact and information from the public on a regular basis,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The Garda investigation team continue to engage with the Cairns family.”

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After “significant media attention” over Philip’s disappearance, recently, gardaí said “new pieces of information” have emerged.

“Similar to all previous information received, this recent information provided to the Garda investigation team is being examined and assessed to determine what, if any, evidential value it may provide.”

Gardaí believe there may be people with information on the disappearance who “were young at the time” and “not in a position to provide An Garda Síochána with information, but may now be able to do so”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on Philip’s disappearance, “no matter how insignificant they think it may be” to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.