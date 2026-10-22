Crime & Law

Man (20s) becomes sixth arrest in fatal Waterford arson attack investigation

Man and woman previously charged with criminal damage over fire that killed Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum and Jayden

The English family home after the fire at Birchwood Avenue, Birchwood, in Waterford city. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
The English family home after the fire at Birchwood Avenue, Birchwood, in Waterford city. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Barry Roche
Thu Oct 22 2026 - 16:571 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man in his mid-20s for questioning about the murder of four members of the English family in an arson attack in Waterford city last week.

Detectives arrested the man in Waterford city on Thursday afternoon for questioning and he is being detained in Kilkenny city garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This latest arrest brings to six the number of people detained by gardaí for questioning about the murder of Philip and Kim English and their two children, Callum (12) and Jayden (9).

The first two arrested, Jessica Dalton (31) and Cian Stacey (21), were charged with criminal damage in relation to the fire at Birchwood Avenue, Birchwood, in Waterford on October 13th.

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Dalton, with an address at Waterford city, and Stacey, of no fixed abode, were also charged with assault causing serious harm to two other individuals who can’t be named for legal reasons.

Gardaí then arrested a man in his 50s and two women in their 30s on October 20th, again in Waterford city, for questioning about the fatal attack on the English family home.

All three were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 and have had their initial period of detention extended by a chief superintendent in line with the provision of the legislation.

However, one of the women has since been released without charge and gardaí will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions on her involvement in the deaths.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times