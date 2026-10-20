Crime & Law

Two gardaí injured after crash involving teenagers in stolen car

Three teenage males were arrested following the chase

Two gardaí were brought to hospital following the incident. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Two gardaí were brought to hospital following the incident. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Hugh Dooley
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 16:191 MIN READ

Two gardaí were injured after their patrol car was involved in a crash with a car carrying three teenagers in south Dublin early on Tuesday morning.

Three teenage males were arrested after the car, which was reported stolen, was stopped following a Garda operation.

Gardaí on a routine patrol shortly before 1am on Tuesday on the Nangor Road near Clondalkin spotted a vehicle which had been reported stolen.

The vehicle ran from the squad car before a “managed containment operation” was initiated by the Garda and the car was brought to a stop on Cruagh Road in Rathfarnham.

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Three teenagers, two of whom under 18, were arrested by gardaí at the scene.

The adult teenager, who gardaí believe was driving the car, is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in south Dublin.

The two teenage boys were released pending further inquiries.

A Garda squad car was hit during the chase and two gardaí were brought to hospital. They have since been discharged.

The vehicle is undergoing forensic and technical examinations.

Niall Hodgins, the president of the Garda Representative Association, said the thoughts of the association are with the two gardaí injured in the crash.

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Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley is a news reporter for The Irish Times