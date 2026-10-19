‘Islamist’ bomb threat email sent to ‘up to 300’ Northern Ireland schools

Hundreds of schools in Northern Ireland have received emailed bomb threats, police said. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Hundreds of schools in Northern Ireland have received emailed bomb threats that police said they are treating as a hoax.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “up to 300” schools have now reported “receiving the same emailed message which contained a generalised threat”.

It is believed similar emails have been received by some schools in other parts of the UK. Police confirmed the email originated from outside the UK.

Earlier, Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said more than 150 schools in Northern Ireland received bomb threats.

He told reporters at Stormont: “This morning 160 schools received a threat reporting – it would appear to me from Islamists threatening that sharia law will be brought into our country and that there is viable devices within those school settings and it was signed off ‘Allah Akbar’.

“That has been escalated to the PSNI, and the Education Authority are having emergency meetings with the police this morning.

“At this stage the advice to schools is that we’re not treating this as a viable threat but it has clearly caused huge alarm,” he said.

Givan said some schools have closed as a result of the threat. “I absolutely condemn that there has been this level of disruption caused to young people’s education.

In a statement, the Education Authority said it is “aware that a number of schools across Northern Ireland have received a threatening email this morning”.

“We recognise the concern this may cause for school leaders, staff, pupils and families,” it said.

“We are engaging closely with the PSNI and will act on their advice. Communications have been issued to schools, and we continue to support school leaders and keep them informed.”