Man dies after fatal assault in Dublin

A male discovered with serious injuries at Blackhorse Place was later pronounced dead. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man has died following a fatal assault at Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí discovered the man with serious injuries on the footpath at Blackhorse Place after being alerted by the public.

The man was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

It is understood that gardaí suspect a knife or another bladed weapon may have been used in the assault which is believed to have taken place between 2:00am and 3:30am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact Bridewell Garda station.