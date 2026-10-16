Crime & Law

More than €3m of illegal vapes and cannabis products seized in nationwide Garda raids

Officers targeting organised crime group also found and removed expensive vehicles and €235,000 cash

More than 100 gardaí were involved in the searches. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
More than 100 gardaí were involved in the searches. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Katie Mellett
Fri Oct 16 2026 - 12:371 MIN READ

Illegal vapes and cannabis-based products with an estimated street value of more than €3 million were seized after gardaí searched properties across the country.

Cash totalling more than €235,000 as well as £3,000 and $3,500 along with high-value vehicles were also seized.

Properties in Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Carlow were searched on Wednesday as part of an operation targeting an organised crime group involved in the sale and supply of illegal vapes and cannabis products throughout the country.

More than 100 gardaí, including members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and national specialist units, were involved in the searches.

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In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the seized products would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests were made. Investigations are continuing.

The seizures were part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy launched by the Garda in 2021.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist