Crime & Law

Gardaí investigating after body of unidentified man found in undergrowth in Mallow

Remains with visible injuries were discovered in middle of the day by person walking their dog on Blackwater river banks

Garda stock, crime scene no entry tape
The area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.
Olivia Kelleher
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 17:431 MIN READ

Gardaí have begun an investigation after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in undergrowth by a walkway at Ballyellis, Mallow, Co Cork.

The body, which had visible injuries, was found by a person walking their dog on the banks of the Blackwater river on the Killavullen side of Mallow at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is carrying out a preliminary examination of the scene.

The body of the deceased remained at the scene on Thursday evening, which was due to be technically examined. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were due to attend.

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The area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.

A postmortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

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