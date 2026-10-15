Gardaí investigating after body of unidentified man found in undergrowth in Mallow

The area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.

Gardaí have begun an investigation after the body of an unidentified man was discovered in undergrowth by a walkway at Ballyellis, Mallow, Co Cork.

The body, which had visible injuries, was found by a person walking their dog on the banks of the Blackwater river on the Killavullen side of Mallow at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is carrying out a preliminary examination of the scene.

The body of the deceased remained at the scene on Thursday evening, which was due to be technically examined. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were due to attend.

The area where the remains were found has been cordoned off.

A postmortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.