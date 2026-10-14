Neighbours were ‘beaten back by the flames’: Waterford estate numb with shock at horror fire

Gardai near the scene of a house fire in Birchwood estate, Waterford, where four members of the same family died. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

People huddled in groups and pairs, some still in dressing gowns, seemingly numb with shock as the scale of the tragedy of four lives lost and two more critical following a house fire in Waterford.

The scene unfolded in Birchwood, a 25-year-old estate of private and social housing, where families had begun preparations for Halloween, houses decorated with witches brooms and spectral ghosts.

Neighbours were awoken just after 5am to the smell of smoke and immediately alerted the emergency services, running to the house to try to help. Several fire brigade units were scrambled from Waterford Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and gardaí, but they all arrived at a well developed fire.

Local parish priest, Father Gerry Chestnutt from nearby St John’s Park knew the victims well – husband and wife, Philip and Kim English and their four children. Callum (12) and Jayden (8) were both killed while their siblings remain in critical condition in Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.

Callum was in first year in St Paul’s, Jayden was in St Joseph’s Special School.

Chestnutt said he was at several of the children’s confirmations, communions and baptisms. An experienced pastor, Chestnutt, like everyone else in Birchwood and the Sacred Heart Parish and indeed the entire city of Waterford, was struggling to comprehend the full enormity of what had happened in the quiet estate.

“I know the community really well and people are just absolutely devastated – to wake up this morning to discover this tragedy here among a family that they all know so well because while it’s a big parish, here is a very tightly knit community, it’s beyond words.”

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan returned from a diocesan retreat in Cork to extend his sympathy and show his solidarity with the local community. He too seemed to be struggling for words as he sought to address the enormity of the loss.

“Four lives lost, kids should have been going to school today, instead two are dead and two more are in hospital and their parents are dead – it’s just a huge tragedy and you can see from the reaction here that the local people are just numbed.

Something we never thought we would see on our doorsteps — David Cullinane, Waterford Sinn Féin TD

“Several of them made a heroic effort to try and get into the house to see what they could do to for the family but were beaten back by the flames but we gather as a community and it’s great the local community centre is open below for people to gather and comfort each other.”

Many public representatives were also in attendance to show their solidarity with the residents and among them was Waterford Sinn Féin TD, David Cullinane who spoke of people’s shock and revulsion when their suspicions were confirmed that gardaí were treating the deaths as murder.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, from the diocese of Waterford and Lismore, described the fatal fire as a 'huge tragedy'. Photo: Micheal O Scannail/PA Wire

“We were dealing with what was a tragedy and a loss of life and now to learn that it is being treated by gardaí as a murder investigation is adding to the shock and the trauma that residents are facing – it’s something we never thought we would see on our doorsteps here in Waterford.”

“There’s an added element of shock gone through this community with this latest news – hearts are broken and this has added to the trauma people are feeling,” said Cullinane as he urged anyone with any information to come forward and assist gardaí in their investigation.

News of the tragedy was greeted with dismay by the local Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre in nearby Kilcohan, which expressed sympathy over the deaths and said that counselling services would be available for anyone deeply affected by the incident.

“Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that occurred this morning in the Birchwood Estate. Kim, Phillip, and their children were well known and much loved within our community.

Waterford Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane spoke of people's shock as the Garda confirmed a murder investigation. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

“Their children attended our childcare service, Tiptoes Community Childcare Centre over the years, and the family was known to many of our staff, children, and families. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this devastating loss.”

The Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre said it would be holding a dedicated drop-in support service for families and children who have been impacted by this tragedy and people would be welcome to drop in any time even if they simply wished to be with others at this difficult time.

“The service will be available from 9-5pm on Friday October 16th and they will be able to avail of the services of our Family Support Worker, Mary Lyng, and Creative Arts Therapist, Nóirín Hennessey,” said the centre which is contactable on 051-306728.