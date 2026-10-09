Crime & Law

‘Liam will be forever missed’: Teen who died following ‘tragic accident’ in Tuam named

Liam Mannion’s funeral will take place on Monday

Liam Mannion died in an incident involving a vehicle in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: RIP.ie
Liam Mannion died in an incident involving a vehicle in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: RIP.ie
Jack White
Órla Ryan
Fri Oct 09 2026 - 07:511 MIN READ

A teenager who died following a “tragic accident” involving a vehicle at a private property in Co Galway on Wednesday has been named as Liam Mannion.

The 18-year-old was from Lavally, near Tuam.

His death notice said he was the “cherished and deeply loved son of Tommy and Jackie, and adored brother of Lisa, Tomas, Emma, Ciara, Shane and his nephew Eric”.

“Liam will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many wonderful friends,” the notice said.

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His funeral Mass will take place at the Church of Our Lady and St Jarlath in Lavally at noon on Monday with burial afterwards in Cortoon cemetery.

Gardaí said they are treating the death as a “tragic accident”.

A Garda spokesperson said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times