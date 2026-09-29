Crime & Law

Woman in serious condition in hospital following north Dublin assault

Technical examination of scene at Belmayne carried out as victim being treated in Beaumont

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
Jack White
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 07:291 MIN READ

A woman in her 30s has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Belmayne, Dublin 13, on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident near a residential property on Main Street shortly after 3.40pm.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, An Garda Síochána said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and a technical examination of the scene was carried out.

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Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Those who may have been in the area of Main Street in Belmayne between 3pm and 3.45pm and may have video footage have been asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda said.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times