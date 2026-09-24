Irish man arrested in England in connection to murder of gangland criminal Robbie Lawlor

An Irish man has been arrested in England as part of the investigation into the murder of gangland criminal Robbie Lawlor in Belfast more than six years ago. He was arrested by police in Liverpool as part of the inquiry being carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A number of men have already been arrested, and some are facing charges in the North, over Lawlor’s gun murder in the Ardoyne area of Belfast on April 4th, 2020 in a pre-planned ambush. The 36-year-old Dubliner had gone there to collect a drugs debt but was shot dead by a gunman lying in wait.

The man detained by the police in Liverpool is well known to gardaí and has served several prison sentences in the Republic. He was involved in a drugs gang in west Dublin and has convictions linked to the drugs trade and high value, organised, thefts.

It is understood he was arrested by Merseyside Police on Wednesday and has since been taken to Belfast for questioning by the PSNI.

While originally from Dublin’s northside, Lawlor had an address in Laytown, Co Meath, and was seen as one of the most dangerous criminals involved in a feud between two rival drugs gangs based mainly in Drogheda.

Lawlor’s brother-in-law Richard Carberry (39) was shot dead in November, 2019, outside his family home in Bettystown, Co Meath. That attack was part of the Drogheda feud, with Lawlor and Carberry very closely linked to one side of the feud.

When Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods (17) went missing from the Co Louth town in early 2020, before being murdered and dismembered, Lawlor emerged as a main suspect for that killing.

Gardaí and the PSNI suspect Lawlor’s murder in Belfast was arranged by men who stood to gain from his death as money they owed Lawlor, and Carberry before him, for drugs would not need to be paid if he was killed.

While Lawlor was in prison in November 2019, awaiting trial for a shooting, Carberry was shot dead.

Lawlor and Carberry had left their native Dublin and settled in Co Meath. They were heavily involved in the drugs scene in Louth and Meath; Carberry was a criminal manager and Lawlor was a killer and notorious enforcer.