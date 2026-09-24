Four arrested after seizure of drugs including cocaine and heroin worth more than €2m

More than €34,000 in cash and 'magic mushrooms' were also seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Four men have been arrested following the seizure of drugs, including cocaine and heroin, worth in excess of €2 million following an operation targeting drug-trafficking networks.

The cocaine, worth an estimated €1.6 million, and diamorphine with an estimated value of €529,000, was seized on Wednesday following an operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A number of searches were carried out, resulting in a small quantity of psilocin, known as “magic mushrooms”, also being seized, alongside several vehicles and cash totalling €34,300.

The operation, which saw gardaí from the Northwestern Region, Eastern Region and the Dublin Metropolitan Region also involved, was targeting “regional drug-trafficking networks”, An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Four men aged in their 20s, 40s and 60s were arrested, two of whom have been charged with drug trafficking and money-laundering offences. They have appeared before Kilkenny District Court and the Criminal Courts of Justice, the Garda said.

The two other men remain detained at Garda stations in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the Garda said.

The seizures were carried out under Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks “at all levels”.