Gardaí search for masked gang who set fire to Cork house while family were in it

Several units of Cork City Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene on Saturday and managed to bring the fire under control, but not before the house was badly damaged

Gardaí are hoping CCTV footage will help identify a gang of masked men who attacked a Co Cork home while a family were in it, and doused the building in petrol before setting it alight.

The arson attack happened at a house in Bride Valley View in Fairhill at about 10.15pm on Saturday night. Between four and six masked men burst in the front door and began dousing the hallway of the house with petrol from a jerry can before setting it alight.

A 46-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 27 and 10, and his 12-year-old son managed to flee from the burning building and escaped without serious injury but were badly shaken by the experience.

Several units of Cork City Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene and managed to bring the fire under control, but not before it had damaged the property so badly that it is no longer habitable..

Gardaí have begun an investigation and have taken witness statements from the family and from neighbours who came to their aid.

Gardaí believe the gang arrived and left in two cars, and they have started canvassing the estate and the surrounding approach roads for CCTV footage that might help identify the vehicles and the gang behind the attack.

Detectives have also begun checking with filling stations in the Cork city area to see whether any vehicles matching the description of those at the scene called, and its occupants filled up a jerry can with petrol, in the last few days.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene, and also examined a car that was burnt out in the estate at about 1am on Sunday, in an incident that may be linked to the attack on the house.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on a motive for the attack. They have appealed to anyone who has any information that might be of assistance to contact them in confidence at Watercourse Road Garda station on 021 4558260