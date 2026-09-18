Two teenagers arrested after ramming gardaí in stolen car and driving against traffic on M50

The stolen car was driven against the flow of traffic on the M50 in Dublin on Thursday, An Garda Síochána said. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two teenagers have been arrested after ramming a Garda car with a stolen vehicle which they drove against traffic on the M50 motorway.

The car was taken from Coolock in Dublin 17 on Wednesday morning, An Garda Síochána said.

It was observed on Thursday evening doing a number of dangerous driving manoeuvres in the Whitehall, Finglas and Ballymun areas, and also driving against the flow of traffic on the M50.

Gardaí from Mountjoy station and the Blanchardstown Traffic Unit were involved in a chase with the stolen car, which rammed a Garda vehicle at the junction of the M1 and R132.

The incident happened at around 8pm. No injuries were sustained by the gardaí involved or the drivers of the stolen vehicle.

In a statement, the Garda said two males in their late teens were arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Dublin garda station.

One of the teenagers has since been charged and was scheduled to appear before the Dublin Children’s Court.

The other teenager was released pending the preparation of a file for the Youth Diversion Programme.