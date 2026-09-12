Doctor jailed for sexual assault in UK was subject of complaint in Dublin 20 years ago

A doctor who was jailed for sexual assault in Britain in August was the subject of a complaint alleging sexual harassment of a younger colleague in Dublin 20 years ago.

Muhammad Iqbal (64), of Julianstown, Co Meath, was jailed last month for 18 months at Newcastle Crown Court in relation to separate incidents in Darlington and Sunderland in 2023. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The women at the centre of the incidents were attending physiotherapy sessions arranged by their insurers following road crashes and were assaulted by Iqbal during examination.

Iqbal worked for St Michael’s House in the Republic, an organisation which provides a range of services and supports to adults and children with disabilities, for 22 years. His employment ceased the week his British court case concluded.

The Irish Times has established that in 2006, Iqbal was the subject of a complaint which alleged sexual harassment of a younger colleague who worked with him at the organisation.

It is understood the allegations related to unwanted touching of the leg, an incident of unwanted kissing on the cheek and hand, behaviour described as “flirtatious”, questions about her personal life and requests for her personal phone number.

The complaint also referred to Iqbal allegedly telling the colleague that he knew where she lived, it is understood.

A spokesman for St Michael’s House said: “While the matter referred to was 20 years ago and the available information is limited, we can confirm that the organisation’s procedures were applied.

“To the best of our knowledge, there is no record of any subsequent allegation or complaint since 2006.”

It emerged during the British court case that during the assault of one patient, Iqbal had grabbed the woman’s breast, and that in the second, he had pretended he needed to examine her breast, saying he was checking for lumps, although that was not the reason for the examination.

Iqbal had denied the offences but was convicted following a trial, said the British police force.

After the court case, a spokesman for St Michael’s House said it implemented all safeguards and requirements communicated by the Medical Council as the prosecution case against him progressed.

“St Michael’s House is aware of the outcome of court proceedings involving Dr Muhammed Iqbal. The safety, welfare and dignity of the people who use our services are our primary concern at all times,” he said.

“Throughout this matter, St Michael’s House acted in accordance with the requirements of the Medical Council and complied with its obligations as an employer.”

The Irish Medical Council’s register of doctors states that Iqbal’s registration is suspended until “steps or further steps are taken” under the relevant legislation.

He is prohibited from practising medicine at this time, according to the register.

Outside court after his trial, detective constable Charlotte Naisby, of Durham Constabulary’s complex safeguarding team, said: “Iqbal preyed on these women during a very vulnerable period in their lives ... The women should have felt safe being examined by a certified GP, but instead Iqbal not only assaulted them but breached their trust in the most horrendous way and we are glad to see he is now behind bars.”