Crime & Law

Boy (17) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Belfast stabbing

Injured man in his 20s in ‘stable condition’ in hospital following street fight on Sunday night

Police have made an appeal for information about the incident in the Suffolk Glen area of west Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Police have made an appeal for information about the incident in the Suffolk Glen area of west Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Mon Sept 07 2026 - 09:071 MIN READ

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west Belfast on Sunday night.

Police have made an appeal for information about the incident in the Suffolk Glen area at about 9.20pm.

Officers attended the scene, where a number of people were fighting in the street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Armed Response Unit (ARU) also subsequently attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, after it was discovered that a man had been stabbed.

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“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken on to hospital to receive treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Separately, a man (34) is due in court later after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Co Armagh. The incident took place in the Grattan Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.

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