Boy (17) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Belfast stabbing

Police have made an appeal for information about the incident in the Suffolk Glen area of west Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west Belfast on Sunday night.

Police have made an appeal for information about the incident in the Suffolk Glen area at about 9.20pm.

Officers attended the scene, where a number of people were fighting in the street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Armed Response Unit (ARU) also subsequently attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, after it was discovered that a man had been stabbed.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken on to hospital to receive treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Separately, a man (34) is due in court later after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Co Armagh. The incident took place in the Grattan Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.