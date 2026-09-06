Gardaí seeking driver or occupants of Skoda Octavia about fatal hit and run

Gardaí want to speak to the driver or occupants of a silver/gold Skoda Octavia, registration number 05-C-5982. Photograph: Garda press office

Gardaí have appealed to the driver or occupants of a Skoda Octavia car to contact them in connection with a hit-and-run incident in which a teenage boy died on Friday night.

Bryan Lowe (16) from Co Clare, a sixth-year student at St Munchin’s College, Limerick, was killed in the incident in Cloonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, shortly after 11pm.

Lowe, who had been riding an e-bike, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí said they are interested in speaking to the driver or occupants of a silver/gold Skoda Octavia, registration number 05-C-5982. The force released a photo of the car on Sunday.

Gardaí said the Skoda Octavia was driving in the vicinity of Clonlara and Castleconnell in Co Clare between the hours of 6pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

Road users who were in the Cloonlara/Castleconnell area around that time and may have camera footage have been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Bryan Lowe was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday night. Photograph: Facebook

Anyone with information should contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

The boy’s family posted photographs of him online and said they were devastated by his sudden death. The boy’s mother said she was “heartbroken and traumatised”.

An aunt of the boy stated in another online post: “It’s with deepest sadness that my 16-year-old nephew Bryan Lowe has passed away under cruel circumstances.”

A family friend said: “I’m devastated. Every parent’s worst nightmare. I can’t imagine the heartbreak.”

Lorraine Shiels, deputy principal of St Munchin’s College, said it was with “profound sadness” the school learned of his “tragic passing”.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to Bryan’s mom, Crystal, sisters Chloe and Jane and all his friends here in SMC,” said Shiels.

“It is heartbreaking to lose one of our boys at any time but particularly while they are still a student in our school.

“Bryan should be looking ahead to his Leaving Certificate, to his future and to all the possibilities that lay before him.

“Instead, we are coming together to mourn one of our students whose life has been taken far too soon.

“Bryan was an absolute gentleman to meet on the corridor. He would do anything asked of him without complaint. There was a lovely kindness to him and a big heart. He will be sorely missed by everyone in our community.”

Shiels said the school would be open on Sunday “for any student who would like to come in for a cup of tea”.