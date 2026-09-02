Driver in Donegal clocked at 194km/h as more than 1,000 vehicles detected speeding

A driver was detected travelling at 194km/h in a 100km/h zone in Co Donegal as over 1,000 vehicles were caught speeding on a national slow down day.

The motorist was detected speeding on the N56 in Letterkenny.

The Garda speed enforcement operation, conducted in partnership with the Road Safety Authority (RSA), took place on Monday and ran for 24 hours.

Members of An Garda Síochána, alongside road safety partner GoSafe and static safety cameras, clocked 1,000 drivers speeding.

Other high speeds included a car travelling at 128km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R403 in Naas, Co Kildare, and a driver travelling more than twice the speed limit at 104km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Dublin Road in Galway.

Another driver was clocked at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Navan Road, Dublin 15.

Gardaí carry out a number of national slowdown days every year.

Monday’s operation was conducted to coincide with the first full week of schools reopening. There was also a specific focus in relation to traffic activity in the vicinity of schools at opening and closing times.

The aim of slowdown days is to remind motorists of the serious risks associated with speeding and support efforts to deter dangerous driving.

[ Road safety groups to examine technology that may reduce wrong-way drivingOpens in new window ]