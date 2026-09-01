People caught with drugs can be referred to health system under new scheme

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said drug use 'remains illegal and is a serious danger to the health of all users'. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí will from Tuesday have the option to refer some people caught in possession of drugs to the health service rather than dealing with them in the criminal justice system.

The Health Referral Scheme will allow the Garda to refer first-time offenders to appropriate health supports in cases where the offence relates to possession of drugs for personal use.

The approach is intended to encourage early engagement with services, provide practical advice and reduce the potential long-term impact of a first personal possession offence.

Instead of prosecuting an individual for simple possession, gardaí can opt to refer the person to the scheme. This referral is also an alternative to an adult caution.

The offender must admit to possession of a controlled drug for personal use at the time of the offence, and be willing to participate in the scheme.

A spokesman for the Garda said referrals would be made in line with the force’s “internal policy”.

If a person is eligible for the scheme, the Garda will provide them with details on “how to progress to the next steps”.

This involves contacting the HSE and booking an appointment with a Saor practitioner (a specially trained healthcare or social care worker).

The scheme is being introduced as part of a wider plan to reduce drug-related harm, support people to access help at an earlier stage and ensure enforcement remains focused on those involved in the sale, supply and exploitation linked to illegal drugs.

The introduction of the scheme has been welcomed by the national clinical lead in addiction services with the HSE, Eamon Keenan.

Keenan said the scheme showed “the value of health and justice services working together” to provide a more effective, health-led response.

“By engaging people early and connecting them with appropriate supports, we can reduce harm, support better outcomes for individuals and deliver a clear public benefit for families and communities,” he added.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor described the scheme as “an important shift in how we respond to first-time possession of drugs for personal use”.

“It provides a more practical, health-led approach, recognising that people may need information, support and early intervention,” she said.

“By responding earlier and focusing on reducing harm, the scheme aims to support better outcomes for individuals, families and communities.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the scheme would provide gardaí with “another proportionate option where a person is eligible for referral, while maintaining a firm focus on tackling drug dealing, organised crime and the serious harm caused by the illegal drugs trade”.

“It recognises that, in appropriate cases, referral to health supports may be a more effective response,” he said. “It can help reduce the long-term impact of a first offence on a person’s life, while ensuring Garda resources continue to be directed at those causing the greatest harm in communities.”

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said drug use “remains illegal and is a serious danger to the health of all users”.

“Having a mechanism to steer those taking drugs towards support services, rather than into the criminal justice system, is a welcome step in tackling the overall issue of drug use in Ireland,” he added.