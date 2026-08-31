Man arrested after €1.2m worth of cocaine found in luggage at Cork Airport

Ten packets of cocaine weighing 12kg were found concealed in a suitcase which a man had collected from the luggage carousel at Cork Airport

A man in his 30s has been arrested after customs officers at Cork Airport seized €1.2 million worth of cocaine when they searched his luggage after he disembarked from a flight from Portugal.

The man was stopped as a result of routine profiling. Ten packets of cocaine weighing 12kg were found concealed in a suitcase he had collected from the luggage carousel.

Gardaí were alerted and the man, who is from Blanchardstown and had recently flown to Portugal from Belfast, was arrested and taken to Togher Garda station for questioning.

He is being held under drug-trafficking legislation, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to seven days.

Revenue said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups, as well as the import, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

It urged anyone with any information on drug smuggling to contact them in confidence on 1800-295-295.