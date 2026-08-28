Gardaí appeal for information after woman’s body discovered in Dublin park

A liaison officer has been assigned to support the woman’s family. File image. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found this week in a park in south Dublin.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was discovered in the public park of Ravensdale Park, Kimmage, on Tuesday.

When the discovery was initially reported on Tuesday, gardaí did not suspect foul play and the death has not been described as suspicious.

However, An Garda Síochána said on Friday it was continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene and a postmortem examination was carried out by the State pathologist.

Gardaí said the results of the postmortem were not being released for operational reasons.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

A liaison officer has been assigned to support the woman’s family and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area of Ravensdale Park and Kimmage Road Lower between 8.30pm on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01- 666-6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station. – Press Association