Ambassador contacts Irish teen allegedly raped by Swiss politician

Paula L near her home at Untersiggenthal, Switzerland, which she shares with her mother, Iwona L. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Irish ambassador in Switzerland has made contact with an Irish teenager who was allegedly drugged and raped dozens of times by a prominent Swiss politician.

The alleged abuse occurred over a 15-month period after the then 14-year-old girl, Paula, moved from Ireland to Switzerland with her mother, Iwona.

The accused, 57-year-old Patrick Frei, was a prominent Swiss politician and member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP).

Iwona and Paula moved in with Frei in 2022 after he and Iwona began a relationship. Iwona told The Irish Times she caught Frei coming out of Paula’s room with a camera one night, prompting her to call police.

After arresting Frei, police found dozens of video files allegedly depicting him raping and sexually abusing Paula. They also found evidence of alleged abuse of Iwona.

Prosecutors say Frei drugged the women with “date rape drugs” to knock them out before the incidents.

Following his arrest in 2023, Swiss authorities moved to deport Paula and Iwona, claiming that Iwona’s employment contract to act as Frei’s housekeeper was bogus.

Authorities also refused to pay them a full social welfare rate and launched a criminal investigation against Iwona after Frei claimed she had stolen items from his home. The investigation was later dropped.

Paula sought assistance from the Irish embassy in Bern while her mother, a Polish citizen, did the same with the Polish embassy.

[ The Swiss politician and the alleged drugging and sexual abuse of an Irish girl and her motherOpens in new window ]

Paula said she was unhappy with the response from Irish officials, who told her they could not get involved in legal cases. “That broke my heart a little bit,” she said.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman told The Irish Times it is aware of the case and provided consular assistance.

On Thursday, after The Irish Times published an interview with Paula and Iwona, Ireland’s ambassador to Switzerland contacted Paula by email and phone.

“I wanted to write to you to say that I am very sorry to hear that you are upset with the support the embassy has provided you with,” Aoife McGarry told the teenager before sharing her mobile number.

She asked if the women have access to lawyers and support counsellors and said the embassy will stay in contact with the women in advance of Frei’s trial, which takes place in February.

Frei faces multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and related charges. He is also charged with attempted murder in relation to the alleged administration of date rape drugs.

Swiss prosecutors said he is innocent until proven guilty. His lawyer said Frei, who has since resigned from his government position in the canton of Aargau and from the SVP, disputes large portions of the case, including allegations he drugged the victims.

Earlier this month, an appeal court reversed the deportation order against Paula and Iwona and granted them full social welfare payments. Officials also announced an independent investigation into the treatment of the women by officials and by the authorities.