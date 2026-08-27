Crime & Law

Man arrested as gardaí freeze $900,000 in cryptocurrency in organised crime raids

Gardaí also find drugs and cash in raids on Galway premises

The drugs were found after two searches by Gardaí on Wednesday in Galway city. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
The drugs were found after two searches by Gardaí on Wednesday in Galway city. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Hugh Dooley
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 11:311 MIN READ

Gardaí have frozen two online cryptocurrency accounts containing assets worth $900,000 (€772,000) following raids of two properties in Galway targeting a organised crime operation.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is set to appear before Galway District Court on Thursday to answer drugs charges.

Gardaí from a Galway drugs unit alongside local uniformed officers, searched two addresses in Galway city on Wednesday.

They found €9,000 worth of amphetamines, and cannabis with a street value of €9,300, both of which had been wrapped with tape and film.

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Forensic Science Ireland are set to analyse the seized substances to confirm their contents.

In connection with the seizures, gardaí froze two associated cryptocurrency wallets “pending further investigation”, as well as a traditional bank account containing €25,000.

Several wads of cash were found at the properties, totalling €9,300.

The arrested man is being held at a nearby Garda station and is due to appear in court on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Garda said investigations are “ongoing”.

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Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley

Hugh Dooley is a news reporter for The Irish Times