Crime & Law

Irish man charged after stolen taxi driven wrong way on dual carriageway in Wales

Darragh O’Grady (31) allegedly drove car in wrong direction on A55 near Holyhead following a collision with a cyclist

The car was stopped while travelling the wrong way down the A55 on Monday evening after a collision with a cyclist. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
The car was stopped while travelling the wrong way down the A55 on Monday evening after a collision with a cyclist. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Thu Aug 27 2026 - 12:091 MIN READ

An Irish man has been charged after police in Wales stopped a stolen taxi that was travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

North Wales Police said the car, which had been reported stolen from Holyhead, Anglesey, was stopped while travelling the wrong way down the A55 on Monday evening after a collision with a cyclist.

Darragh O’Grady (31), of no fixed abode but from Ireland, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle and other driving offences, the force said on Thursday.

He is also charged with other offences including theft and fraud by false representation.

READ MORE

‘My old flat was 1,000 times better’: Leaks, damp and cracks in new Dolphin’s Barn homes

Car drives off M50 bridge, causing closure and major traffic disruption

The Swiss politician and the alleged drugging and sexual abuse of an Irish girl and her mother

Swiss politician accused of repeatedly raping Irish girl and her mother to stand trial

Earlier this week the force said the cyclist, who was involved in the collision on London Road in Holyhead, was in hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The car entered the A55 westbound travelling the wrong way but was safely stopped by officers between Rhosneigr and Rhostrehwfa after the road was closed.

O’Grady has been remanded in custody to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “At the current time, there is no evidence to indicate that the incidents on Monday evening were filmed for the purposes of uploading to social media.

“This continues to be an active investigation and therefore we urge people not to speculate on the details of the incident or the motivations behind it.” – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter