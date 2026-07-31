Reward offered for information about murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry

Following the trial, Lyra McKee's sister Nichola Corner called for an end to the 'culture of silence' in the North. Photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP via Getty

An award of £20,000 has been offered in fresh appeal for information about the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th, 2019.

Earlier this year, three men were found not guilty of her murder following a trial.

Paul McIntyre (58), of Kells Walk in Derry, Peter Cavanagh (38), of Mary Street and Jordan Gareth Devine (25) of Bishop Street, faced a joint enterprise murder charge.

No one has ever been charged with firing the gun in the incident.

Following the trial, McKee’s sister Nichola Corner called for an end to the “culture of silence” in Northern Ireland which meant people did not come forward with information about the killing.

On Friday morning, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a renewed appeal for information.

The appeal is supported by the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward of up to £20,000 (€23,400) for information given directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Det Chief Insp Hazel Miller said the McKee family deserve answers.

“My thoughts remain, above all else, with Lyra’s loving family and friends,” she said.

“Her murder robbed them of a much-loved daughter, sister, partner, friend and colleague, and they have had to live with the pain of that loss every day since.

“No family should have to endure this ongoing torment. They deserve answers. They deserve to see those responsible held accountable.”

She welcomed the Crimestoppers renewed reward and said: “In particular, we are seeking information on the gunman who carried out this senseless killing.

“I know there are people who have information but may feel unable, reluctant or frightened to come forward.

“I am appealing directly to you, please take this opportunity to do the right thing. Your information, however small or unimportant it may seem, could be the missing piece that helps us deliver justice for Lyra and her family.

“People’s circumstances change. Allegiances change. The reasons that may once have stopped someone speaking to police may no longer apply.

“We remain ready to listen, and we will treat every piece of information with the seriousness it deserves.”

Information can be given with complete anonymity to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It can also be provided to the PSNI online at psni.police.uk/report or by calling 101. – PA