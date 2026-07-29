Fiosrú finds no fault by gardaí in death of Evan Fitzgerald at Carlow shopping centre

Evan Fitzgerald took his own life at a Carlow shopping centre last year

Fiosrú has found “no criminal offence or disciplinary breach” was committed by gardaí who responded to the fatal shooting in which Evan Fitzgerald took his own life at a Carlow shopping centre last year.

The investigation was mandated under law as Fitzgerald (22) had interactions with the gardaí around the time of his death.

Fiosrú said the “independent investigation into this matter is now closed”.

The investigation by the policing watchdog was restricted “exclusively” to what took place at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on June 1st, 2025.

It examined any “potential acts or omissions” committed by gardaí responding to the incident in which Fitzgerald fired several shots into the air using a stolen shotgun before turning the gun on himself.

Fiosrú has previously confirmed it was not looking into two other referrals relating to the actions gardaí took while investigating Fitzgerald on separate charges in 2024.

Fitzgerald was previously the focus of a police sting in which undercover gardaí supplied guns and ammunition to the then 21 year old, who was subsequently charged with possession of the firearms.

While awaiting trial on the firearms charges, Fitzgerald, of Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, stole another weapon from a neighbour and fired shots in the Carlow shopping centre before turning that gun on himself.

The policing watchdog said its investigators have “continued to liaise with Evan Fitzgerald’s family” and that they were notified of the outcome of its investigation.

[ Evan Fitzgerald case: How ‘controlled deliveries’ are used in Garda sting operationsOpens in new window ]

“In addition, relevant gardaí who responded to the incident have been notified of the outcome of the investigation,” it said in a statement.

The watchdog extended its “sincere condolences” to the family for their “tragic loss” but made no further comment to “preserve the integrity” of the inquest into Fitzgerald’s death.

Two other young men have been given suspended sentences after they were found to be possession of firearms, in the same vehicle as Fitzgerald, who had purchased the guns through the dark web.

Both weapons had been decommissioned by gardaí. One of them was a G3 assault rifle stolen by the IRA from Norwegian reserves in 1984 and recovered more than 20 years ago.

Politicians have accused gardaí of attempting to “entrap” the young man during the investigation and of misleading a judge.

The Garda has strongly denied the accusations and said it used standard, internationally accepted tactics to protect the safety of the public.

Speaking earlier this year, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said he was “very satisfied” with the investigation, noting it was carried out “properly and the way it should be”.