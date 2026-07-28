Crime & Law

Six adult men removed from State on foot of deportation order

Individuals left the country on a chartered flight which took them from Dublin to Nigeria

Gardaí said it 'continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy'. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Gardaí said it 'continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy'. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire
Katie Mellett
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 22:491 MIN READ

Six adult men were removed from the State on foot of deportation orders by gardaí on Tuesday.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out the operation.

The six individuals were removed on a chartered flight which left Dublin early on Tuesday morning, for Nigeria.

These individuals were all convicted of offences in this jurisdiction.

READ MORE

Gardaí believe pensioner missing from his Dublin home was murdered and body disposed of

Drugs worth almost €2m and large sum of cash seized by gardaí at Dublin Port

Co Kilkenny woman diagnosed with rare disease sues HSE over access to drug

Enoch Burke brings fresh challenge against displinary panel over rejection of his appeal

Their removal supports ongoing operations by An Garda Síochána nationwide including: Operation Moonridge which targets sex offenders and domestic violence offenders, Operation Thor targeting organised crime groups involved in burglaries nationwide, Operation Táirge which targets recidivist offenders involved in organised retail crime and handling stolen property and Operation Tare targeting drug supply networks.

In a statement, gardaí said it “continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy along with the Irish Prison service in the implementation of these operations.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist