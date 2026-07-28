Six adult men removed from State on foot of deportation order

Gardaí said it 'continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy'. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Six adult men were removed from the State on foot of deportation orders by gardaí on Tuesday.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out the operation.

The six individuals were removed on a chartered flight which left Dublin early on Tuesday morning, for Nigeria.

These individuals were all convicted of offences in this jurisdiction.

Their removal supports ongoing operations by An Garda Síochána nationwide including: Operation Moonridge which targets sex offenders and domestic violence offenders, Operation Thor targeting organised crime groups involved in burglaries nationwide, Operation Táirge which targets recidivist offenders involved in organised retail crime and handling stolen property and Operation Tare targeting drug supply networks.

In a statement, gardaí said it “continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy along with the Irish Prison service in the implementation of these operations.”