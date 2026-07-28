Defence Forces chief faces discovery requests over alleged sex assault and charge against corporal

Judge Ann Power, sole member of the Defence Forces tribunal, has issued notice of her intention to make discovery orders for the documents on two cases from Lt Gen Rossa Mulcahy, chief of staff of the forces. Photograph: Stephen Barnes/Getty

A judge-led tribunal is seeking records from the Defence Forces on separate cases involving a corporal and a former officer for its inquiry into hundreds of complaints of abuse within the organisation.

The case involving the unnamed corporal centres on allegations he suffered retaliation and charges for making a “complaint of abuse” in 2015 against a senior noncommissioned officer.

The complaint made by the corporal led to a military police investigation into the corporal for allegedly making false statements, the tribunal said.

The case involving the unnamed former officer relates, among other issues, to a complaint she made in or about 2014 to her commanding officer that she suffered a sexual assault during her Defence Forces career. She alleged gender discrimination at Air Corps headquarters in Baldonnel, Dublin.

Judge Ann Power, sole member of the Defence Forces tribunal, has issued notice of her intention to make discovery orders for the documents on the two cases from Lt Gen Rossa Mulcahy, chief of staff of the forces.

The tribunal was established in 2024 to investigate how the Defence Forces dealt with complaints of abuse, after concerns about sexism, bullying and sexual assault were raised in a 2021 RTÉ Radio documentary.

Taking evidence in public for the first time in June, the tribunal said 312 witnesses had come forward in response to a call for information. The corporal and the former officer engaged with the tribunal during the private phase of its inquiry, the tribunal said.

In statements on Tuesday setting out the reasons for the new discovery orders, the tribunal said the documents it was seeking were not captured by existing orders made against the chief of staff. The orders were necessary for its work, it said.

In the case of the corporal, the tribunal is seeking all documents relating to a decision to charge him with making false statements in August 2015 against an officer or a man. The tribunal did not set out the outcome of the charges taken against the corporal.

The order includes “communications of any kind” and all statements, notes, and records of investigation and interviews in relation to the decision to charge him.

The tribunal is also seeking all documents relating to the military police investigation of the corporal in relation to the allegation that he made false statements in 2015.

In a notice on its website, the tribunal said the corporal “alleges that he suffered retaliation and/or reprisals consequent on the making of a ‘complaint of abuse’ in that he was charged for an offence”.

In relation to the former officer, the tribunal is seeking all documents relating to a 2005 complaint made to the mess president at Air Corps headquarters in Baldonnel regarding inappropriate female toilet facilities.

It also wants documents on a 2008 complaint she made to a superior officer regarding inappropriate female accommodation at the headquarters.

The tribunal is also seeking all documents concerning an allegation made in or about 2014 by the former officer to her commanding officer “that she suffered a sexual assault during the course of her career in the Defence Forces, and any response” to that allegation.

The inquiry is also seeking “any communications” from a commanding officer to a medical officer or any other person on receipt of information on the sexual assault.

The scope of the order includes “all letters, emails, email chains, including email attachments, statements, notes, records of investigations and interviews, reports, determinations, recommendations, recordings, transcripts, memoranda and records of all written and electronic correspondence and communications of any kind”.

Asked about the discovery orders, the Defences Forces said the organisation “continues in its full commitment” to co-operating with and supporting the tribunal’s work.

“However, as this matter is currently before the tribunal, it would be inappropriate to provide a comment at this time.”