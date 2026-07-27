Up to individual solicitors to decide on withdrawing services, Law Society president says

Minister for Justice O’Callaghan has said the old payment model was vulnerable to abuse and encouraged unnecessary adjournments. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

It is a matter for individual solicitors to decide whether or not to proceed with a renewed withdrawal of services as part of the row over changes to the legal aid system, according to the president of the Law Society of Ireland, Rosemarie Loftus.

Her remarks came after what she described as a “very good meeting” with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, with Loftus saying she expects further dialogue with his department over the dispute in the days ahead.

Last week some solicitors, particularly in Dublin, withdrew their services under the legal aid scheme for two days, causing delays and adjournments to criminal cases around the country. A further three days of action are planned this week from Tuesday.

O’Callaghan was expected to hold a firm line on a controversial new single-payment model for criminal legal aid in the talks with the Law Society.

The Irish Times reported on Monday that representatives of the solicitors involved in the dispute would indicate an openness to reform of the old system but they also hoped to persuade O’Callaghan that some aspects of the new one are unworkable from their perspective.

The new model provides for one flat fee of €520 per case, irrespective of the number of court appearances, replacing the previous model of €239.38 for a first appearance and €59.86 for each subsequent appearance.

The solicitors say the single-payment system introduced by the Minister at the start of this month lacks the flexibility to take account of longer or more complex proceedings and also opens up the possibility of some going unpaid for work they have done.

O’Callaghan has said the old payment model was vulnerable to abuse and encouraged unnecessary adjournments.

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Speaking after the meeting with O’Callaghan on Monday, Loftus said: “We had a very good meeting and we made certain proposals and they have been widely engaged with and we would be very hopeful that we continue with our dialogue over the next matter of days.”

Asked about the impending renewed withdrawal of services by some solicitors this week, Loftus replied: “It’s a matter for each individual solicitor to determine what they choose to do. We’re involved in engagement with the department and we would hope that we would have even further, greater productivity over the next few days.”

She declined to offer details of the proposals put forward by her organisation but said: “We had very, very constructive dialogue and we are working through solutions that could accommodate the process and the implementation of the criminal legal aid system in a workable manner and a practical manner.”

On whether there was space for compromise, Loftus said: “We are constructively engaging in all facets of the system that the Minister has proposed and we have had very good dialogue with him in the hope that we can find a solution to all of the issues.”

A spokeswoman for O’Callaghan said the minister “met with representatives from the Law Society today and listened to the issues they raised. He will now consider those issues with his officials.”