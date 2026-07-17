Crime & Law

Jeffrey Donaldson to appeal child sex offences conviction

Solicitor John McBurney confirms lodging of papers on behalf of former DUP leader

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Press Association
Fri Jul 17 2026 - 16:401 MIN READ

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is to launch an appeal after being convicted of a string of child sex offences.

The 63-year-old was convicted at Newry Crown Court last month of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

He is being held on remand at Maghaberry Prison, Co Antrim, in his former parliamentary constituency of Lagan Valley.

On Friday afternoon, his solicitor John McBurney said that papers have been lodged for an appeal.

READ MORE

MV Matthew to depart Cork having cost State €16m in berthing, crew and maintenance fees

Man jailed for six years for ‘one-punch’ attack on vulnerable homeless man

‘Lighting’ cargo at Dublin Airport found to conceal 150kg of cannabis

Fresh High Court dispute over settlement payment to former CHI business manager

“I can confirm, having lodged this afternoon on behalf of Jeffrey Donaldson appeal papers with the relevant office for the court of appeal,” he said. – PA

More to follow ...

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter