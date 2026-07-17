Jeffrey Donaldson to appeal child sex offences conviction

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is to launch an appeal after being convicted of a string of child sex offences.

The 63-year-old was convicted at Newry Crown Court last month of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

He is being held on remand at Maghaberry Prison, Co Antrim, in his former parliamentary constituency of Lagan Valley.

On Friday afternoon, his solicitor John McBurney said that papers have been lodged for an appeal.

“I can confirm, having lodged this afternoon on behalf of Jeffrey Donaldson appeal papers with the relevant office for the court of appeal,” he said. – PA

More to follow ...