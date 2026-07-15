Crime & Law

Gardaí renew appeal over murder of Dublin man (20) who went missing 17 years ago

Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne’s remains were discovered near Blessington, Co Wicklow, more than a year after his disappearance in 2009

Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne, who was murdered in 2009: his family are 'anxious' for the investigation to come to a conclusion and to give them 'closure'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne, who was murdered in 2009: his family are 'anxious' for the investigation to come to a conclusion and to give them 'closure'. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Hugh Dooley
Wed Jul 15 2026 - 17:421 MIN READ

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of a 20-year-old man who went missing 17 years ago.

Paul “Frank” Byrne was last seen on July 15th, 2009, at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24, when it was reported he left the estate in a 2000 registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other males.

His mother reported him missing at Tallaght Garda station the next day. His remains were discovered in a wooded area by a forestry worker near Blessington, Co Wicklow, more than a year later on July 29th, 2010, and were identified through DNA testing.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, but no charges were ever brought.

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In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the Byrne family are “anxious” for the investigation to come to a conclusion and to give them ”closure".

The Garda has renewed its appeal to the public for assistance and information concerning Paul Byrne’s disappearance and murder.

Anyone who has “come into possession of information” relevant to his murder since 2009, or has remembered information from the time, has been urged to come forward.

Stressing that those who come forward would be treated in a “sensitive manner”, the Garda said the passage of time may mean that relationships have changed and that individuals who have withheld information may now be willing to speak.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Blessington Garda station or the Garda confidential line.

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