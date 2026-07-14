Man charged after 11-gun find by gardaí pleads for bail to parents recovering from surgery

Two members of An Garda Síochána gave evidence in court on Tuesday.

One of two men charged after the discovery of guns, drugs and cash in an operation by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) has made an emotional speech from the dock in a Kildare court as he pleaded with a judge to grant him bail.

Ryan Byrne (32), Shrowlands, Athy, Co Kildare, told Judge Desmond Zaidan at Athy District Court on Tuesday both his parents had undergone triple bypass surgery.

Byrne said he was not a member of any “criminal organisation”.

“I have no intentions of running,” he said. “The only intention I have is of running home to my mother and father ... run home to my family, that’s all.

“I have no money at all. I live in a mobile [home] that’s leaking. If we had any money we wouldn’t be living in houses that’s leaking. My mother is a very sick woman, I don’t care about myself,” he said, becoming emotional on several occasions as he spoke about his mother.

The court was told Byrne and his co-accused Piotr Michaelczyk (43), with an address at Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Co Kildare, were arrested following an operation in which 11 guns – three machine guns and eight pistols – were seized, along with about 900 rounds of ammunition and drugs.

The court was further told the discoveries – along with some cash – were made as part of an investigation into a “sophisticated criminal organisation”. Aside from the two accused, other people not before the court were also suspected of involvement.

Garda witnesses, Det Sgt Shane Kiely and Det Kate Gilligan, both of DOCB gave evidence in court.

Byrne faces one charge of possession of cannabis and a second charge of possessing cannabis for sale or supply, both at Oldcourt Bog, Athy, Co Kildare, last Saturday, July 11th.

He is also charged with possessing Makarov handgun, seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Michaelczyk is also charged with possessing a Makarov handgun, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, all at Oldcourt Bog on Saturday.

He was also charged with a money laundering offence relating to the discovery of €22,840 and £1,560 cash that was discovered on Saturday in a room he was sleeping in.

Both men were denied bail and were remanded in custody to appear before Naas District Court next Tuesday.

Michaelczyk had no legal representation because, he said, he did not have the money to pay of a lawyer and his preferred lawyer declined to appear due to industrial action by solicitors over the criminal legal aid fees.

Both men were under surveillance when the gun, ammunition and drugs were allegedly found on Saturday.

Kiely said when the Michaelczyk was arrested and the charges later put to him, he made no response. The court was also told a key for a blue container alleged being used to store cannabis was among the accused’s car keys.

“I wouldn’t like this to reflect on my life, if I am released on bail I don’t intend to run anywhere. I can have a tag or sign something ... whatever you decide,” the accused man, who has been in Ireland since April, told the court through an interpreter.

However, Kiely said the Garda was objecting to bail given the seriousness of the charges, the strength of the evidence, the likelihood of a custodial sentence and the risk Michaelczyk would flee to Poland.

He also believed that, if granted bail, the accused man would have to carry out future crimes on behalf of the gang that alleged owned the guns and drugs in an effort to recoup the losses now incurred by that gang.

Gilligan advanced almost identical objections to Byrne being granted bail, save for the risk he might flee to Poland. She told the court that during interviews, Byrne made certain admissions, including collecting and “dropping off” firearms to various locations.

When each of the charges was put to him he made the same reply to each charge: “It wasn’t mine.”

It was alleged in court a blue container 28kg of cannabis, valued at about €560,000, was in was under his control, on land owned by his family and that he had been caught “red handed”.

He was represented by court by Sean Egan, instructed by solicitor Brian Larkin. The court heard they were retained privately by Byrne, meaning they did not breach the industrial action being taken by lawyers in the courts.