Gardaí consider visiting Jordan to interview person of interest in Jamey Carney murder case

Gardaí investigating the murder of American Jamey Carney in Co Kerry will have to file a mutual assistance request with Jordanian authorities if they are to travel to the country to interview her former boyfriend.

It is understood detectives are now liaising with the Garda Mutual Assistance Section in Dublin to arrange travel to Amman to meet Ahmed Al Saqar who was arrested in Jordan last week, if he consents to being interviewed.

Al Saqar had been in a relationship with Carney but left Killarney and caught a flight from Dublin Airport to Turkey early last Tuesday, hours before the body of the 43-year-old mother-of-one was found by her daughter at their home on the Muckross Road in Killarney.

She had suffered head injuries and a postmortem by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan confirmed she had died a violent death by suffocation.

An Garda Síochána has stressed it had not made any request to the Jordanian authorities to make an arrest.

Garda sources believe the Jordanian authorities may have moved to arrest Al Saqar on foot of contact from the United States. Carney was a US citizen and her murder has garnered been the focus of considerable media coverage there.

Gardaí attend the scene of Carney's killing on the Muckross Road in Killarney, Co Kerry, on July 7th. Photograph: Anne Lucey

In some cases, gardaí do not interview a suspect abroad themselves but instead prepare a list of questions which a local public prosecutor puts to the suspect.

A garda source not involved in the Carney investigation, said the ability to interview Al Saqar about Carney’s murder is likely to form an important part of any file submitted on the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí can only apply to extradite a suspect when they have received a direction from the DPP to charge them with an offence.

“Once an extradition warrant is obtained, gardaí cannot question a suspect so it’s likely if gardaí do go to Jordan to question this man, they will return and continue putting together a file to try to get a charge from the DPP so any attempt at extradition could be weeks or months away.”

Gardaí in Killarney are continuing to gather evidence with CCTV footage expected to form an important part of a garda file.

Meanwhile, Carney’s funeral mass will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral at on Wednesday where her 13-year-old daughter as well as her mother, Kathy and her sister Devon Bennett, who have travelled from the US, will lead the mourners. A GoFundMe page set up to cover the funeral expenses and other costs has received over €16,000 in donations.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said social media platforms should act quickly to remove “filthy and horrific” material posted on social media and directed at Jamey Carney.

The Taoiseach said the “appalling and horrific murder”, has been “compounded and exacerbated by the filthy and horrific material” that Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said was contained on social media.

“The social media platforms have obligations here and should act very quickly to withdraw such material,” Martin said.

“It is unacceptable and there has to be a zero-tolerance approach to that type of social media content.

“One can only imagine the suffering that family is going through, and then they have had to experience this afterwards.”